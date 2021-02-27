Despite rumors to the contrary, Emma Watson is not retiring from acting, her manager announced in a recent statement. Inaccurate reports of Watson's retirement began to spread following a Daily Mail piece that alleged she had "given up acting."

"Emma Watson has gone 'dormant' according to her agent," the outlet reported. "That appears to be movie-speak for she's 'given up acting.'" The outlet also cited an unnamed publicist.



Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Watson’s manager at Untitled Entertainment, Jason Weinberg, shot down the rumors earlier this week.

"Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't," he told EW in a statement.

The Daily Mail also reported that Watson's decision "to step back from the limelight" was done "to spend time with rumored fiancé Leo Robinton."

Watson and Robinton began dating in 2019.

Watson, 30, has been in the spotlight throughout her life after garnering national attention for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series, starting when she was just 9-years-old. She's also starred as Belle in Beauty and the Beast (2017), Sam in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and numerous other roles. She most recently starred in Little Women in 2019.

In 2013, British GQ named Watson as their Woman of the Year.

