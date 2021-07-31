Some actors and actresses negotiate their deals so that they get bonuses when the films do well. Big Marvels films typically have deals in place like this. Recently, Scarlett Johansson sued Disney for releasing Black Widow on Disney+ and in theaters at the same time. The actress is suing for lost money she could have made if the streaming release was pushed back not to coincide with the theater release.

To maximize these receipts, and thereby protect her financial interests, Ms. Johansson extracted a promise from Marvel that the release of the picture would be a 'theatrical release,'" the suit reportedly states. "As Ms. Johansson, Disney, Marvel, and most everyone else in Hollywood knows, a 'theatrical release' is a release that is exclusive to movie theatres. Disney was well aware of this promise, but nonetheless directed Marvel to violate its pledge and instead release the picture on the Disney+ streaming service the very same day it was released in movie theatres." Disney responded by stating, “There is no merit whatsoever to this filing. The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Now, it is being reported that Emma Stone is "weighing her options" when it comes to suing Disney as well. She starred in this summer's Cruella, which was also released to streaming services and theaters at the same time. In his newsletter What I'm Hearing..., former Hollywood Reporter editor Matthew Belloni claims that Stone is, "said to be weighing her options," while Emily Blunt is, "likely watching the Jungle Cruise numbers closely this weekend." Patty Jenkins, Judd Apatow, Denis Villeneuve, and more have rallied against same-day streaming releases.



