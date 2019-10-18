Eminem's "Stan" music video is arguably one of his most memorable music videos to date. Devon Sawa, the actor who played the titular character, hasn't lost love for the rapper, either. On Em's 47th birthday, Sawa proved that he's still Em's biggest fan to date, on-and-off camera. “Happy birthday @Eminem,” Sawa wrote on Twitter. “Sincerely yours, Stan, Ps. We should be together, too.”

Although Em hasn't responded, yet at least, Sawa's previously expressed how he's still a huge fan of Eminem, as he's always been. Sawa explained how his own agent was a little iffy on him taking on the role of "Stan" which is arguably his most well-known role to date. "When I did Stan, my agent who I'm still with to this very day advised against it. It was like "Eminem? C'mon Dev, I dunno about doing a music video." Nobody was really on board with doing it on my team, and I was the only one who was like "Oh my god, this guy’s really, really good." So I did it anyways," he explained.

"It's one of the only projects I did that long ago that I still kind of brag about. Whenever somebody asks me what I've done, it's still the one from back then that I'll be like "Oh, I was in an Eminem video." It was iconic, Dr. Dre directed it, Eminem was there and it was early days," he said.