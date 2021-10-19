The eatery is the new hotspot in his hometown of Detroit but Eminem's restaurant became the butt of an NFL star's joke. People have been lined up to get a taste of Mom's Spaghetti, a recently opened restaurant that gives nod to Eminem's famous "Lose Yourself" lyrics. Upon its launch, Em even surprised fans by taking orders and handing out free meals, but Jackson Carman suggested the food made him sick.

The 21-year-old Cincinnati Bengals star sent out a tweet asking his almost-20K followers what foods Detroit is known for. Several of his fans shot off their suggestions, both real and for laughs, but after he later fell ill during a game against the Detroit Lions, people blamed Eminem.



Greg Fiume / Stringer / Getty Images

Sports fans tweeted that Carman vomited on the field and later he tweeted, "Would not recommend eating Moms spaghetti when you visit Detroit [laughing emoji]." It did not take long for the public to bash Eminem's new restaurant as rumors ran through social media that the food will make patrons sick.

After the Motor City icon and his menu took hits online, Jackson Carman returned to clarify that he wasn't being serious.

"FYI: I did not actually try the Moms Spaghetti Restaurant while I was in Detroit, I was referencing the @Eminem song lyrics." The damage had already been done, but you can check it out below.