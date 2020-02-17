Eminem's "Rap God" music video has officially hit the one billion-view benchmark on YouTube, marking yet another monumental milestone for the Detroit veteran's catalog.

The clip, first released in November 2013, served as a teaser for the now multi-platinum Marshall Mathers LP 2. Directed by Rich Lee, the video featured an 80s aesthetic that parodied the Max Headroom character as Em laid siege to the title of his track.

In preparation for this milestone. Eminem launched the www.rapgod.eminem.com website in order to count towards the views that would reach the mark. "Rap God" now goes down as Eminem's third video to hit one billion views, joining the company of his "Not Afraid" cut and the Rihanna-assisted "Love The Way You Lie," which is inching closer toward 2 billion these days.

The only other rap song to have 1 billion views or more is Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's "See Yu Again," which boasts 4.4 billion views.

It continues to prove to be a strong showing for Em this year as the milestone joins other accomplishments already achieved in 2020 as his Music To Be Murdered By surprise drop became his 10th consecutive No. 1 album. In addition, Eminem claimed a shot at redemption when he surprised everyone with a performance of his "Lose Yourself" at the OScar's this year to commemorate the track's win for Best Orignal Song for 8 Mile in 2003.