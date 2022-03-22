Saturday, March 26th will be a special day for sneakerheads as it is Nike Air Max Day. This typically leads to a plethora of big Air Max reveals and releases that get sneakerheads hyped up. To help kick off the celebration, TheRealReal is actually coming through with a massive sale for a rare Air Max 97 that will turn some heads.

In the images down below, you can find the EminemNike Air Max 97 in a size 10. Only eight of these were sold back in 2006, which ultimately makes this one of the rarest Air Max 97s of all time. As it stands, TheRealReal is looking to sell the shoe for $50,000, which just goes to show how valuable these really are. It also helps that the colorway itself is fairly unique, which helps add to that bit of rarity.

If you are thinking of copping these rare kicks, you can head over to Therealreal.com right now. Let us know what you think of this Eminem Air Max 97, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via TheRealReal

Image via TheRealReal

Image via TheRealReal