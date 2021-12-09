If you're missing something this holiday season for one of your loved ones that's obsessed with hip-hop and basketball, the perfect gift has just come along. Bleacher Report has collaborated with Mitchell & Ness for another year to bring back the NBA Remix collection -- a collection of dope designs inspired by some of the country's best rappers and their hometown basketball teams.

This year, jerseys were designed with Big Sean (Detroit Pistons), DJ Khaled (Miami Heat), Denzel Curry (Miami Heat), Kid Cudi (Cleveland Cavaliers), Young Money (New Orleans Jazz), OutKast (Atlanta Hawks), A$AP Ferg (New York Knicks), Joey Bada$$ (Brooklyn Nets), Aminé (Portland Trail Blazers), Future (Atlanta Hawks), Dreamville (Charlotte Hornets), and more in mind. For the Chicago Bulls, a special collection dedicated to Juice WRLD instantly sold out, and for the Detroit Pistons, a limited-edition capsule inspired by Eminem also sold out in minutes.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Eminem's merch with the Detroit Pistons was among the most anticipated from this collection, and it included a jersey, t-shirt, hoodie, and baseball cap. It was stylized with a backward "E," and Em's famous hockey mask.

Juice WRLD's sold-out collection features his "999" numbers throughout.

There are still some pieces left for the other rappers involved, but you'll want to be quick. Some of these pieces are really special and make for incredible collectibles for fans of the teams and artists. These will go fast.

