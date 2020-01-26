When Eminem released Revival in 2017, his fans and critics alike were wary of the rapper's relevance to today's broad musical climate. The following year, the Detroit-native responded to criticism of the record with the release of Kamikaze (2018) and proved to the masses that his pen was just as prominent as it ever was. Now, one week following the drop of his surprise LP, Music To Be Murdered By (2020), Billboard has revealed that Eminem's latest musical offering has officially debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 200 Albums Chart.

As of today (Jan. 26), the album has accumulated an equivalent amount of 279,000 albums sales, including a total of 117,000 traditional album sales. All of the tracks included on the album have garnered a total of 217.6 million on-demand streams thus far. This major accomplishment has made Music To Be Murdered By Eminem's tenth consecutive number one album passing Kanye West who tied the "Godzilla" rapper at nine number one albums last year with the release of his album, Jesus is King (2019).

Eminem and Jay Z (14) are the only two hip-hop artists in existence who have more than ten albums to reach the number one spot on the Billboard charts.

Without announcing a release date for his album or offering ticket bundle packages for his latest release, Eminem has proven that he still one of the most dominant forces in all of music. With Em recently dedicating this album to Juice WRLD, the success of his latest body of work is well-deserved.