It feels like an eternity has passed since Eminemdropped off Music To Be Murdered By, an album that took the world by storm at the onset of 2020 -- back when things appeared so promising. Boasting tracks like the smash hit "Godzilla," "Lock It Up," "Darkness, "Marsh," and the mini-Slaughterhouse reunion "I Will," many were quick to praise the LP as one of Em's most compelling in recent memory. It didn't take long for the numbers to begin running upward, and only nine months later, Eminem is once again looking at yet another platinum project.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The milestone was actually celebrated by Eminem's friend and Bad Meets Evil collaborator Royce Da 5'9", who produced beats and spit bars on a number of Music To Be Murdered By tracks. Sharing an image of Slim channeling the Master of Suspense -- on whom his latest album is based -- Royce made sure to offer up a fire emoji in support of the milestone. Never one to flex on social media, Em himself has yet to speak on the accomplishment, though it's likely he'll have a few clever boasts tucked away for whenever his next album rolls around.

On that note, many fans have been feeling like the time is right for Bad Meets Evil 2, especially now that Royce Da 5'9" has settled nicely into his production bag. In fact, Royce was actually compiling BME beats earlier this year, prompting speculation that he and Slim were gearing up for another sinister escapade. Of course, anything related to a Hell The Sequel follow-up is purely theorizing, but given how thoroughly smitten Eminem appears to be for the surprise release, anything is within the realms of possibility.

In the meantime, be sure to show some love to Slim for locking down another million albums sold, a feat made all the more impressive given his longevity in the rap game. Are you still bumping Music To Be Murdered By?