As we reported last month, Eminem's music is currently at the center of a gigantic lawsuit that has been filed by Eight Mile Style, the rapper's publisher. Marshall Mathers moves extremely quietly and it's often difficult to determine what the living legend is up to. He was rumored to be working on a new album, which may see a release before the end of the year, but that has not been confirmed by the artist or anybody on his team. The publisher is accusing Spotify, one of the largest music streaming platforms in the world, of copyright infringement. However, the latest update in the suit involves the giant's response, which is essentially a big "eff you" to Eight Mile Style.



According to The Blast, Spotify is claiming that the publisher's claims are meritless, noting that they will show exactly why in due time. The original legal documents claim that Spotify had no right in making Eminem's largest hits available on their platform because they did not have a proper license to carry Marshall's work. Eight Mile Style says that, despite Em's music picking up billions of streams, they have not been paid fairly for the collection of music. "Spotify has not accounted to Eight Mile or paid Eight Mile for these streams but instead remitted random payments of some sort, which only purport to account for a fraction of those streams," writes the publisher.

The lawsuit is reportedly worth approximately $36 million. We will continue to keep you posted on any important developments.



