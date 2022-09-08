Paul Rosenberg recently debuted Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2 where he divulges behind-the-scenes information on the creative process behind Eminem's albums. On the latest episode, the Detroit rapper himself joined Paul where they discussed Em's road to recovery following his frightening methadone overdose in 2007.



“It took a long time for my brain to start working again," Em explained of his near fatal overdose.. Rosenberg explained that Em was on several medications to simply help bring him back to a normal state.

"I mean, you literally were coming off of an overdose and they had to sort of stabilize you with a few medications. And some of them took you a minute to adjust to – let’s just leave it at that," he said. “So you’re learning to rap again, almost literally, right? Because it’s the first time probably you were creating without having substances in your body in however many years, right?”



However, Rosenberg explained his immediate concerns following Em's hospitalization. Em recalled Rosenberg asking the doctors if he suffered from brain damage. "Didn’t you ask the doctors — when I first started rapping again and sent it to you — didn’t you say like, ‘I just wanna make sure he doesn’t have brain damage,'" Em recounted. Rosenberg confirmed the statement, adding, "I thought you might have some permanent problems. Yeah, I was concerned, for sure.”

Check the full episode below.