Plenty of celebrities came out with early endorsements of their favorite presidential candidates but it wasn't until the last week that some of hip-hop's elite came out with their public support of either Trump or Biden... or Kanye. Weezy came through with a last-minute endorsement for Donald Trump last week, but both Eminem and Beyoncé came through at the last second with endorsements for Biden.

Eminem, arguably one of Detroit's largest exports, extended an endorsement to the Biden/Harris campaign by licensing "Lose Yourself" for one of their ads. "We have one shot. One opportunity. One moment. Don't miss the chance -- vote," Biden tweeted along with the music video.

Plenty of people have jokingly stated that Michigan voting blue is largely due to Eminem's co-sign. Truthfully, if we're basing it on celebrity endorsements, they might be right. While Em' offered the Biden campaign to use one of the biggest singles of his career, Trump brought out Lil Pump, a Miami native, on stage during his rally in Michigan. One might suspect

Joe Biden won Michigan with a 50.3% vote. Donald Trump lost with 48.1% of the votes in the state. The battle isn't done, though. Donald Trump is keeping his promise in contesting the votes. Donald Trump filed a lawsuit in to stop ballots from being counted in Michigan.

Check out some of the best reactions to Biden's win in Michigan below.