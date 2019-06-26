We're sad to report on the death of Eminem's biological father Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr. As reported by TMZ, the famed Detroit rapper's biological father has passed away at the age of 67. He is said to have died from a heart attack at his home. The 67-year-old reportedly passed near Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr. was mentioned frequently in Eminem's earlier songs, where the rapper claims he was abandoned. He also previously wished death on his father. As mentioned in the report, Em held a major grudge against his dad, speaking about it in songs "My Name Is" and "Cleanin' Out My Closet." Eminem has said in the past that whenever he would send letters to his dad, they would be sent back unopened. He also had limited contact with the man, speaking to him rarely on the phone. Marshall Jr. split up with Em's mother shortly after she gave birth to the rapper.



After taking out an ad in the newspaper addressed to his son in 2001, Eminem's father reportedly remained on the sidelines of his famous child's life. Eminem allegedly did not reconcile with Marshall Jr.

Rest in peace Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr. We're sending prayers and positive thoughts to Eminem's family at this moment.