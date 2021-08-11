Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott was reportedly hospitalized at the end of last month following a suicide attempt. According to TMZ, police and emergency workers responded to a call of a suicidal person at Kim's Michigan home on July 30, and Kim was so combative that she needed to be restrained before being hospitalized.

The 46-year-old woman, who has often been referenced in Eminem's music, reportedly cut herself and had multiple small lacerations on the back of her leg. Sources report that a "good amount of blood" was on the floor when police arrived. Scott was taken to the hospital for a medical and psychological evaluation, and she has since returned home. It was not revealed whether she was given any additional care.



Kim is the biological mother of Eminem's daughter Hailie, as well as his adopted daughter Whitney. She was married to the rapper for two years, beginning in 1999. After getting divorced, they remarried for a brief time in 2006.

This is not her first suicide attempt. In an interview with PEOPLE, she revealed that she attempted suicide after hearing Eminem's fans embracing his diss song against her. Back in 2015, she attempted suicide again, admitting, "I sat at the end of a road where I knew that no one else but myself would get hurt. Yes, I drank, I took pills, I hit the gas and aimed for a pole."

We will continue to keep you updated as more information is released. For now, please say a prayer for the Mathers and Scott families.



