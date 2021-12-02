Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade, shared her Spotify 2021 Wrapped on TikTok, Wednesday, revealing that her father was her most-listened-to artist over the last year. Hailie landed in the top 3% of Eminem's biggest fans.

“‘Do you listen to your dad’s music?' What??? Do I listen to my dad’s music? I think my dad’s gone crazy," she captioned the video, referencing Eminem’s 2002 song “My Dad’s Gone Crazy," on which Hailie is featured.

In the TikTok, Hailie lip syncs to Wendy Osefo discussing her Nicki Minaj fandom on The Wendy Williams Show.



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Back in March 2020, Eminem spoke about his relationship with Hailie on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast and said that being a father is what he is most proud of in life.

“Hailie is 23,” he said at the time. “Not babies, nope. Just a boyfriend, and she’s doing good. She’s made me proud for sure. She graduated from college, 3.9. It’s definitely is crazy. I have a niece that I have helped raise too that’s pretty much like a daughter to me and she’s 26, and then I have a younger one that’s 17 now. So when I think about my accomplishments, that’s probably the thing I’m most proud of – being able to raise kids.”

He added, “It’s definitely important to keep your kids grounded when there’s situations like we have.”

[Via]