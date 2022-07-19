Days after announcing her podcast, Hailie Jade Mathers launched Just a Little Shady. There have been rumors about Eminem's daughter expanding her business ventures into cosmetics and fashion, but first, she shared that her podcast would be making an arrival. It didn't take long for Eminem's fans to jump online with questions about whether or not Slim Shady himself would be making an appearance, but for the premiere episode at least, Hailie spoke openly about growing up with a father in the limelight.

Hailie's podcast co-host is her childhood best friend Brittany Ednie, and they recalled Em's little girl inviting Brittany to tag along onto the Rap icon's tour bus.

"It's so fun to look back…thinking back as an adult, I'm like, ‘Wow, that's so, so surreal,'" said Mathers. "And those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back like, ‘Holy crap, that was cool."'

Ednie added, "'I remember going on [the tour bus] and all our memories of being young were so cool and unique to look back at now. At the time, it felt so normal and not anything strange or different. We didn't know any better."

"That was so fun," Hailie said. "I always like, think about that time. We went to Florida, my dad was working on something, and he set up for us to do, like, the limo and take it to Disney and we did the princess tea party, and he had the dresses waiting for us. And even then, at the time, we were so happy and so excited, but we didn't get to appreciate that moment as much as now when we talk about it and think back on it."



It looks as if this podcast may offer some untapped insight into what Eminem's life is like behind the scenes, if not a glimpse, since the rapper doesn't share much bout his lifestyle. Now that his baby girl is 26 years old, Hailie Jade is ready to share her stories about Eminem as a doting father.

Check it out below.