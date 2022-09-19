Despite artists clamoring for social media attention at every turn, there are still some who choose to maintain a strict level of privacy. We don't often get many updates from Eminem or his family as they have opted to steer clear of the hovering attention, but the world has heard more from Hailie Jade Mathers thanks to her new podcast.

Eminem's daughter has partnered with one of her best friends for the Just a Little Shady Podcast, and recently, Mathers addressed the issue of fans constantly asking about her famous father. "I did an ‘Ask Me Anything’ and I got a lot of questions, a lot of good questions, but I feel like a good first question to answer, since a lot of questions were about my dad, the first question I feel like I should answer: ‘Does it bother me when I get asked about my dad?'”

Mathers answered, "Yes and no."

“But honestly, it’s to a point. So like, I obviously expect it and there are certain things I can understand why people are just genuinely curious about, as anyone would be when you’ve kind of grown up like half in the spotlight,” she said. “But then once it gets past that point though, I’m like, I’m a person too," she said. "I think I have more to offer than just my dad, so it becomes like, tricky because like I get it, but then, like I said, after a certain extent, I’m not gonna speak on behalf of anyone. I’m not gonna answer stuff that I don’t specifically have the answers to. So I mean, I guess, yes and no."

“I feel like growing up when it would happen I would get more bothered by it because I was like, 'Why do people care?'" she said with a laugh. "Like, I don’t know, because I was young and I didn’t totally understand the situation. I was just like, "That’s my dad, like I don’t ask you about your dad.' And there are certain things like, yeah, that's just weird that you wanna know that."

Eminem helped draw attention to his daughter after featuring her voice in his earlier catalog which also hosted tracks that targeted her mother and the rapper's ex-wife, Kimberly Scott.

Check out Hailie Jade Mathers addressing being her own person below.