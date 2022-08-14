Hailie Jade, the daughter of Eminem, came to her father's defense on Twitter, Friday night, after The Game released a diss track aimed at the legendary rapper titled, "The Black Slim Shady." In a pair of posts, Jade labeled The Game, "obsessed."

"If you have to make a song 10mins long about someone you 'dislike,' it’s giving obsessed," Jade wrote in a tweet before adding, “My dad is so legendary that people have to diss him in their songs just to attract audience because they know they would flunk without the attention."



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Additionally, Jade shared a video of herself lip-syncing to a quote from 50 Cent, in which the New York rapper remarks, “I woke, I look at the computer, the computer say Floyd said, ‘Fuck T.I, fuck Nelly, fuck 50.’ I’m like what he say fuck me for?”

The video likely was Jade's way of poking fun at the fact that The Game referenced her in the lyrics to his song.

“So ficky-ficky Slim Shady, please, stand up/Shoot the fade with me, I’d love to put these hands up,” The Game raps. “I could 40 Glocc you, unarmed/Drop the world on your head with one arm/Dear Slim, Hailie’s with me and she’s unharmed for now (Dad, I’m really scared).”

"The Black Slim Shady" was featured on Game's newest album, Drillmatic - Heart vs. Mind. The project has been teased for several months and arrived on Friday, August 12, with appearances from Kanye West, Pusha T, Roddy Ricch, and more.

Check out Jade's recent tweets below.

[Via]