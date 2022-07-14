It isn't just Eminem that keeps himself out of the ruckus that comes along with celebrity—his entire family shies away from attention, as well. In recent years, the public has seen more of Em's 25-year-old daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers. The world was first introduced to Mathers when she was just a baby as her voice was featured on several of Eminem's tracks earlier on in his career, but these days, she's a woman with a life all of her own, and she's embarking on a new business venture.

According to ExtraTV, Mathers "filed a trademark for [her] podcast under her company name Hailie Jade LLC" last month, and this week, she officially announced her podcast, Just a Little Shady.

"Just a little shady podcast is about to drop! [microphone emoji]," she shared on Instagram along with a photo of herself in full podcast mode. "This project has been in the works for a while & i’m so excited for the first episode to be launching!! follow the @justalittleshadypodcast instagram & subscribe to the youtube channel (link in bio) to be the first to see a sneak peak & hear what me & my cohost @britednie will be talking about [eyeballs emoji]."

There have also been rumors that Mathers is looking to also expand into cosmetics and fashion. Unsurprisingly, people have been questioning whether or not her famous father will make an appearance. As of now, Mathers isn't telling. It's unclear when the podcast is set to officially launch, but we'll keep you updated on her special guests when the time comes.

Check out Hailie Jade Mathers's post below.

