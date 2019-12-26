It seems like just yesterday that Eminem was singing to his daughter on "Mockingbird," but now, Hailie's all grown up. The famous offspring turned 24 years old on Christmas Day, and to celebrate, she took a trip back in time to the 70s for a roller skating party. Hailie posted a photo of herself wearing a retro sequinned romper sitting in a diner booth, captioned, "got groovy to celebrate 24."

She followed up this initial post with a series of accompanying photos, with captions that eventually spell out a very important declaration that outlines her rights as a budding influencer: "It's my birthday and I'll post if I want to."

Hailie looks thrilled to celebrate another lap around the sun, despite Nick Cannon namedropping her in the first of his three recent diss tracks against her father about the two rappers more than decade-long beef. Em actually revisited him and Nick's squabbles on "Lord Above" off Fat Joe's new album, Family Ties first, but Nick fired back with "The Invitation." On the track, Nick brings up Hailie, advising that she should be taken away from him. "Call Kim, somebody get Hailie/And that other kid you raising that ain't even your baby," he spits, referring to Em's ex-wife and his niece. Hailie has followed in her father's footsteps by simply ignoring the call out, despite Nick upping the ante with the following two tracks, "Pray For Him" and "Canceled: Invitation." The girl is far too busy turning 24 in style.