Eminem's "Curtain Call: The Hits" Spends 9 Years On Billboard 200

  October 28, 2019
It's the first hip-hop album to ever spend this long on the chart.

Eminem just keeps on reminding us that he's one of the greatest to ever pick up a microphone. There are still rumblings of a secret project coming out in the next few months from the Detroit native but his old music is still racking up impressive accomplishments and it doesn't look like they'll be stopping anytime soon.

The self-proclaimed Rap God has just scored himself yet another surreal achievement when it comes to his charting numbers. The era of Greatest Hits albums has slowed down considerably in recent years but last decade, they were still all the rage. In 2005, Marshall Mathers released Curtain Call: The Hits, celebrating all that he had done in the rap game until that point in his career. Because of the number of smash singles that graced the tracklisting, including "My Name Is," "Stan," "Lose Yourself," and many more of his classics, it's not entirely a surprise that this is the first-ever hip-hop album to spend a combined nine years on the Billboard 200 album chart.

As reported by Chart Data, a trusted source when it comes to up-to-the-minute music industry updates, Curtain Call: The Hits has officially reached a new milestone today. With the new rankings for the Billboard 200 out now, Eminem earns himself another notch on his belt, adding to his already legendary list of career goals.

Congratulations, Em!

