Eminem's Controversial Visual For "Darkness" Urges The American Public To Register To Vote

Marshall Mathers likes to share albums without notice, and repeating his 2018 move with Kamikaze, Eminem dropped his latest record, Music To Be Murdered By, on Friday morning. The Michigan rapper's 20-track album hosts a bevy of artists with looks from Ed Sheeran, Black Thought, Q-Tip, Juice WRLD, White Gold, Anderson .Paak, Don Toliver, Joell Ortiz, Skylar Grey, KXNG Crooked, Young M.A, and Royce Da 5'9".

Along with Music To Be Murdered By's release comes a music video for the project's lead single "Darkness." The visual, like the track itself, shows a solo Eminem as he battles his demons. The revered emcee is shown alone in a dimly light blue space or wandering around a drug and alcohol-filled hotel room. The controversial clip soon is revealed to be Em's artistic take on the 2017 Las Vegas shooting when a man named Stephen Paddock opened fire from a Mandalay Bay Hotel room onto concertgoers below. He killed 58 people and injured over 400 others before turning a gun on himself.

The music video ends with Eminem standing in front of multiple television screens, watching various reports of shootings across America. "When will this end? When enough people care," is written before a message to register to vote is shown.

Quotable Lyrics

Feels like I'm loathing in Las Vegas

Haven't got the vaguest why I'm so lost

But I'd make you this small wager

If I bet you, I'll be in tomorrow's paper

Who would the odds favor?

(Hello darkness, my old friend)