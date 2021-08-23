Eminem is one of the biggest artists of all time and when you consider his extensive discography, there is no surprise that his fanbase is always eager to buy whatever he is selling. A few years ago, Eminem got his own Air Jordan 4 with Carhartt that ended up being extremely limited. This shoe now sells for tens of thousands of dollars and it is easily one of the most sought-after Jordan 4s ever.

Throughout the 2010s, Eminem and Jumpman continued to work with each other, although they never ended up releasing more sneakers. Recently, however, the Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz was able to find some new photos of an Eminem x Air Jordan 3 sample that dates back to 2012.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As you can see in the images below, this model has a very basic colorway to it as we have a white leather upper with some black and grey highlights all the way throughout. The shoe has a Jumpman Air logo on the back heel in red, all while the heel itself is a creamy beige. These shoes never actually came out, and we're sure the samples are extremely difficult to get a hold of.

Some fans noted that these look like the A Ma Maniere's that were created this past year, which is certainly an accurate comparison. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.