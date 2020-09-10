Obsessed fans have often proved to be fatal for celebrities in the past, and Eminem recently had a close call at his Clinton Township, Michigan estate. The famed rapper had a run-in with 27-year-old Matthew David Hughes on April 5 when Eminem awoke to find Hughes next to him. Initially, Eminem believed that Hughes was his nephew but soon realized it was a stranger. After asking him what he wanted, Hughes reportedly said he was there to kill the Detroit emcee.



Christopher Polk / Staff / Getty Images

An investigation has revealed that this wasn't the first time that Hughes had attempted to contact Eminem. It's reported that in June 2019, Hughes visited two properties believed to belong to the rapper and was captured on Ring doorbell surviellance footage. One shows Hughes at 2:00 a.m. speaking with the new owners of Eminem's old house as he tells them he's "looking for his brother, Marshall. When he went to the second property, he was told Eminem no longer lived there, but was later found hiding under the bed of a gatehouse.

For the latter crime, Hughes was sentenced to 90 days in jail and $1,4000 in fines. This time around he faces charges of first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of property.

