It's basically a given that Eminem will debut on top of the Billboard 200 next week when his stats have been calculated, dethroning Selena Gomez after she officially defeated Roddy Ricch to earn her first No. 1 album of the new decade. In a year that feels like it will be historic in terms of music drops, surprises, and general quality sounds, Marshall Mathers started us off by dropping Music To Be Murdered By out of absolutely nowhere. Despite 50 Cent's warnings, nobody was expecting Slim Shady to impact us the way he did at the end of last week and, if you've been feeling the album for the last few days, you can now cash out on some branded merchandise to show your support.

Packaged alongside a copy of the digital album (gotta pad those pure unit numbers, nahmean?), Music To Be Murdered By officially has its own merch capsule on Eminem's webshop. The project is available to be purchased in vinyl, cassette, and disk form, with hoodies, long sleeve shirts, and t-shirts being offered featuring the cover art and other designs attached to them. Items are reasonably priced with tees going for $30, long sleeves at $35, and hoodies at $55. Keep in mind that products listed on the site are pre-orders and will only be shipped out in a few weeks.

Is there anything that stands out to you?