Today marks Eminem's 47th birthday, and his fans have been paying homage by the thousands. Few have assembled as loyal a following as Slim Shady, who recently dropped off his ninth studio album in Kamikaze. Though he's slowly climbing his way to 50, Em has shown no signs of slowing down, remaining as technically sound as he's ever been; in some departments, like his more recent inclination toward double-time flows, he's become even more adept. Not to mention, the man has been working on some brand new music with both Dr. Dre and 50 Cent, the three-headed monster come again.

Former collaborator Xzibit, with whom Em connected on "Don't Approach Me," "My Name," "What's The Difference," "Wake Up Show," and "Bitch Please 2," took a moment to send some birthday love -- complete with some legendary throwback pics. "Happy Gday @eminem I wish you happiness, health, and many more to come," writes X, alongside a pic of them connecting circa the Up In Smoke era. He also shares one of him, Em, and Dre rocking the stage, performing what we can only imagine being "What's The Difference."

50 Cent also took to Instagram to send some love, making it clear that he's still holding it down for his Shady partner. "Happy BDay @eminem love you man God bless." It's only a matter of time before more prominent rappers chime in to wish Em well, but for now, we'd like to echo Xzibit's words. Happy birthday Slim. Enjoy the day, and thanks for all the music!