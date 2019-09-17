50 Cent has been doing a press run through all the major hip hop radio stations and his latest stop was at Big Boy's The Neighborhood. They spoke for an hour and spent some time discussing 50's rise in the game, which of course, is indebted to his relationship with Eminem. After Big Boy asked about their relationship today and the kind of things they talk about, 50 reminisced about a proposed joint tour with him, Em, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

According to 50, Em was the one who had reservations about it and ultimately turned it down. Around the 30-minute mark of the interview, 50 explains, "You do not believe how much money we would've made. And Em was like—there was so many dates at the time that we laid it out—that he was like, 'I just don't want to go on tour and come back and Hailie's grown.'"

While it's hard to imagine a more understandable reason for Em to nix the tour than to spend time with his daughter, deep down, 50 may be a tad bit salty about the missed opportunity. Not only would it have been a crazy experience to perform with those legends at the peak of his rap career, but 50 repeatedly emphasized how massive the paycheck could've been. He said the initial plan had mapped out a "ridiculous amount of dates," which could have guaranteed that "when you come back, everyone has the money that no one has to answer the phone." When pressed to estimate a specific dollar amount that the tour could have grossed, 50 responded, "collectively, over $100 million."

Considering all the business ventures that followed for 50 after the period (not to mention royalty checks), I think it's fair to say that our hearts aren't breaking for him over the lost bag. However, we can pity ourselves for never getting to see what would've been an amazing show.