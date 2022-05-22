After nearly a decade of making us laugh on the small screen, Pete Davidson has stepped away from Saturday Night Live. The 28-year-old's final performance on the show took place last night and even featured a surprise appearance from Eminem that found him ripping apart the comedian's past parodies of his songs.

Even if you tuned into the Staten Island native's farewell, you, unfortunately, wouldn't have seen him put his own spin on Dr. Dre and Slim Shady's 2001 hit, "Forgot About Dre," renaming it "Forgot About Lorne" as a tribute to his boss and the late-night show's creator, Lorne Michaels. The skit was reportedly cut for time but still made its way onto the show's Instagram for your viewing pleasure.

Raymond Hall/Getty Images

After Davidson finished flexing some of his superior's biggest achievements in television and film, Eminem dropped by just in time to request that the Good Mourning actor stop making parody videos. "Pete, what are you doing, man?" the 49-year-old asked the comedian.

"It's another parody, it's like another tribute or something?" the 8 Mile star continued. "Yeah, it's like the third one," Davidson replied; in the past, SNL audiences have seen him perform an NFT spoof with Jack Harlow to "Without Me," a black-and-white visual to "My Name Is," and an actual collab with Em himself on a track called "Stu" back in 2020.

Not biting his tongue at all, the rapper told the Staten Island native, "I would just stop. They all suck. Please just stop, it's really bad."

Davidson, obviously confused by the critique replied, "Honestly, we do these because we love you so much, Marshall. They're like a tribute." Eminem, however, isn't having it.

"Pete, don't f*cking do it again," he demands – check it out in the clip below, and read the actor's heartfelt goodbye to Saturday Night Live here.





[Via]