Eminem has teased an upcoming collaboration with CeeLo Green for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis. The legendary rapper shared a snippet of the track in a post on Twitter, Monday.

In the video, Austin Butler can be seen playing Elvis as he arrives to a concert while Eminem and Green's collaboration plays. At the end of the clip, the song is revealed to be titled, "The King and I."

Eminem and Green have worked together at numerous points throughout the years. Back in 2012, Green appeared on Em's Slaughterhouse track “My Life.”



Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Green has also said that he wanted Em to appear on a Goodie Mob single called “White Power," but it never worked out.

“It had gotten out to the press and I just thought that it made a bold statement so I thought that Eminem would easily jump at the controversy being that I heard he had been gearing up to do a new record and getting ready to get back out and fight," Green explained to MTV’s RapFix Live at the time. "I was just as a fan, really anticipating what he could do it. I don’t know for whatever reason we weren’t able to do it. I would’ve really liked to see it happen, but it did make the record though.”

Elvis is scheduled to hit theaters on June 24.

Check out Eminem's snippet of the song below.

