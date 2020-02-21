Eminem Talks Race & Culture On Royce Da 5'9's Powerful "Perspective"

Though he didn't exactly appear on The Allegory's tracklist, Eminem has indeed contributed to Royce Da 5'9's anticipated project. Rather than laying a verse, Em came through with a spoken-word reflection on race, hip-hop culture, and the powerful link connecting the two. Though it might be disappointing for those hoping for another new collaboration between Bad and Evil, "Perspective" packs plenty of thematic significance all the same.

"You've got people of all races coming together and tryna shape this from the ground up," begins Em. "So now you got little white kids growin' up with black idols and you got black kids growin' up with white idols...nothing has brought more races and more people from all different walks of life together than hip-hop." Addressing the importance black people had in shaping the direction of music as we know it, he admits that it's easy to understand how their impact can get lost in the shuffle, especially during a time with mainstream equality was at a low-point.

"I don't know how I'd grow up and not have a chip on my shoulder," reflects Em. "On the other flip side of that coin we don't get to choose our parents, we don't get to choose what color we're born, it's more about- at that point it becomes "You're born here, you are what color you are, what nationality you are and it's what you do with it, right, to make a difference." The skit is set to transition into "Tricked" with KXNG Crooked, so expect Royce to pick up where Em left off, thematically speaking. Do you think Nickle has a classic on his hands?