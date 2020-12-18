Eminem Tackles COVID-19 In Cole Bennett-Directed “Gnat” Video

The video arrives at the same time as the deluxe.

Rumors that Eminem may be planning a surprise drop proved to be true when the rap legend released the deluxe edition of his project Music to be Murdered By in the wee hours of Friday morning (December 18). Adding 16 additional tracks to the original tracklist that featured guest hooks from Ed Sheeran, Young M.A., Juice WRLD, and others, the new tracks continue the already-established glory of the album. For the visuals of the third promotional single from the project, Mr. Shady links up with director Cole Bennet for the “Gnat” music video.

In signature Em style, the video depicts the rapper playing multiple roles with nearly five role changes. A talented actor, the 48-year-old plays a patient and a stand-up comedian among others as he raps, taking jabs at Machine Gun Kelly and coronavirus while bringing the track alive during the dramatic beat-switch. In case you missed it, the hazmat suit the Detroit rapper wears in the video is a subtle reference to the COVID-19 pandemic he namedrops throughout the hook.

