It was expected for there to be a massive turnout at Mom's Spaghetti, but no one thought Eminem would actually make an appearance. The rapper has recently opened the restaurant within Union Assembly in Detroit and while people were already excited for the "Lose Yourself" referenced eatery to open, they went wild to see Em face-to-face.

The Detroit Free Press reported that fans were lined up for blocks ahead of the restaurant's opening, with many even camping out from the early morning hours in anticipation.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

Once the walk-up window slid open, those firsts guests were treated to surprise as Eminem was the person making their order. Mom's Spaghetti has a predictable vegan-friendly menu with very few options, but still, it is a hit. The first 10 people in line were able to meet Em and take photos with him before he treated them to a free meal.



Scott Legato / Contributor / Getty Images



Scott Legato / Contributor / Getty Images

"The opportunity to build a permanent location based on an incredibly meta-reference was one that everyone at Union Joints, as a Metro Detroit restaurant group, took very seriously," Union Joints Restaurant Group co-owner Curt Catallo said in a press release. "We’re proud of the fact that we created a scratch sauce that tastes like it’s straight from the jar, and wok-firing the noodles gives it that leftover pasta snap."

The second floor of Union Assembly hosts a store called Trailer, aptly named after the rapper's 8 Mile character's home. Fans can reportedly find Shady Records merchandise as well as general Detroit branded clothing. In the future, Trailer will reportedly host Eminem memorabilia including his "Without Me" superhero garb.

[via]