The days of heading to the store, buying the latest music releases and reading the CD liner notes are long gone. Now, we receive that sort of content via social media. Even an artist like Eminem, who has stuck around for decades, is adapting to the times, realizing that only a select number of people will actually purchase a physical copy of his new surprise album Music To Be Murdered By. The majority of folks will be consuming it on their designated streaming service. In order to communicate the message he intended to share with his fans regarding the record, Em shared a note on Instagram, issuing a warning for anybody who may have gotten the wrong idea from his latest musical content.

"In today's wonderful world murder has become so commonplace that we are a society obsessed and fascinated by it. I thought why not make a sport of it, and murder over beats?" wrote Eminem, addressing his loyal audience. "So before you jump the gun, please allow me to explain. This album was not made for the squeamish. If you are easily offended or unnerved at the screams of bloody murder, this may not be the collection for you. Certain selections have been designed to shock the conscience, which may cause positive action. Unfortunately, darkness has truly fallen upon us."

In one of the videos released for MTBMB, Eminem recreates the Las Vegas mass shooting from a few years ago. He also mentions the Manchester attack at an Ariana Grande concert. The rapper continued, "So you see, murder in this instance isn't always literal, nor pleasant. These bars are only meant for the sharpest knives in the drawer. For the victims of this album, may you rest peacefully. For the rest of you, please listen more closely next time."

