Eminem's back catalog has been suffering from some leaks recently. The songs that surfaced online in the past few weeks started some conversation due to Eminem dabbling in lewd subject matter. His collaboration with Joyner Lucas featuring the baffling title and concept "What If I Was Gay?" made eyes pop and faces cringe. People were also taken back upon hearing the 7-second snippet in which Eminem sides with Chris Brown over his 2009 assault of Rihanna:

Let me add my two cents

Of course I side with Chris Brown

I'd beat a bitch down, too

If she gave my dick an itch, now

The full version of this song has now started circulating the Internet and shows Em continuing to mull over this theory that Rihanna had an STD at the time. The verse initially belonged to a song that appeared on B.o.B.'s 2011 mixtape, EPIC: Every Play Is Crucial. The version of "Things Get Worse" on this tape included a B.o.B. verse and had Em's Rihanna references redacted. The new leak is Em's full solo version of "Things Get Worse" and things certainly do get worse. He raps: "I'm not playing Rihanna where'd you get the V.D. at?". This additional verse also starts with Em painting a graphic scene of him beating up a prostitute and leaving her for dead.