Eminem showed up to his restaurant, Mom's Spaghetti, in Detroit to test out new meat sauce on Thursday. The Music to Be Murdered By rapper shared a picture from the restaurant on Instagram.

"Taste testing meat sauce yesterday at @momsspaghettidetroit this is [thumbs up emoji] stay tuned!" Eminem captioned the photo.

Mom's Spaghetti is a reference to a classic lyric from his track "Lose Yourself." He spits, "His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti."



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The restaurant was opened back in September and Em surprised fans who showed up for the launch by passing out food.

When asked what his favorite menu item is during an interview on Shade 45 at the time, he explained: “In ‘Lose Yourself’ I was saying it from the perspective of Jimmy Smith Jr., the character I was playing in the movie…You make a spaghetti sandwich. It’s definitely some white trash shit. I still eat it today."

He praised the sandwich invention again at the grand opening, telling fans, “I’m not trying to offend anyone, but if you’re a fucking idiot, don’t eat Mom’s Spaghetti.”

Check out Eminem's post below.



