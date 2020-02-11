The majority of music Eminem's released in recent times hasn't been championed in comparison to his older catalog. That's why the release of Kamikaze and Music To Be Murdered By had a lot of hip-hop heads optimistic about the future of his career. Mind you, he isn't rapping on the same level he once was but in the past two years, he's been in his pocket far more than he's ever been in the last decade.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Despite any criticism Eminem faces, he continues to prove that he's a commercial giant at the end of the day. Music To Be Murdered By and Kamikaze were the most recent examples of this. With no warning whatsoever, the rapper released both albums, shutting down the internet and a week later, debuting at the top of the Billboard 200. Music currently sits at number three on the chart but three other albums of his have found their way back on the chart. The Eminem Show re-entered at #122 while Kamikaze and Curtain Call: The Hits sit at #168 and #184, respectively.

In related news, the rapper's single "Lose Yourself" has seen a major surge in streaming activity in the past few days, Billboard reports. Following the rapper's performance at the Oscars this past weekend, the rapper's single sold 4K downloads in the U.S. on Feb. 9th. In comparison to Feb. 8th, the song's up 1,894%.