Eminem says that he and Snoop Dogg decided to end their feud after learning of Dr. Dre's brain aneurysm back in 2021. The Detroit rapper spoke about their relationship during a special edition of Paul Rosenberg’s original SiriusXM podcast series: Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2.

“Me and Snoop [Dogg] had our little issue,” Eminem admitted. “When that thing happened with Dre, the brain aneurysm thing, we were like, ‘Bro, this is stupid. This is stupid as hell to be feuding right now.’ I don’t remember if I called him or he called me; I can’t remember. But we talked it out. I think there was a miscommunication at the time, in regards to him being on my album, The Marshall Mathers LP – ‘B*tch Please II,’ and I think he had wanted to do something with me.”



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Dre was originally admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center's ICU in Los Angeles, California back in January 2021 to be treated for a brain aneurysm. He later said that doctors believed he might die at the time.

Both Eminem and Snoop Dogg went on to perform together with Dre at the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI, which earned them the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

The full episode of Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2 with Eminem will premiere on SiriusXM’s Shade 45 on Wednesday, September 14 at 9:00 PM, ET. The two will also discuss listening to Juice WRLD, rap criticism, and more.

Check out Eminem's explanation of his relationship with Snoop below from Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2.