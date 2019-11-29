Eminem Reflects On Killing Rapper's Careers On Griselda's "Bang" Remix

It's about time that the Griselda guys start getting mainstream love. After running the underground for years, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine and Westside Gunn are out here attacking the world with a brand new body of work, ordering the spotlight on them and assuring that the Buffalo label gets its due respect. With features from 50 Cent and Eminem on WWCD, we can guarantee that there will be a lot of attention around the project. We're highlighting the "Bang" remix with Marshall Mathers here, taking a look at all that goes down in the five-minute lyrical display.

Referencing everybody from Canibus, Charlamagne Tha God, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, Iggy Azalea, Nas, Tupac, and many more, Eminem absolutely goes off in the final verse to "Bang." Adding his own flavor to the track, Eminem complements the existing spots from Benny, Conway and Gunn. While there's a lot to unpack in each artist's appearance, Em deserves an entire feature just on how he approaches his section. Noting that he should be compared to people like Biggie, Pac, and Nas instead of Iggy Azalea, Milli Vanilli and others, the Detroit legend also thinks back to all the careers he's destroyed. "That was back when I smoked Canibus/Man, but it was tough, 'cause I was a fan of his/So it sucked to hand him his ass," he raps on the track.

What do you think of the new and improved version of "Bang," which has new middle verses from Griselda?

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, but I think of the rappers I slayed and buried like every night

And every career I might've killed, sometimes I say a prayer and I

Wonder is there a heaven for a G? And if so, is the sanctuary nice?

Studios for rap like Coolio, shootin' craps at gangster's paradise