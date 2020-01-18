Eminem, Q-Tip, Royce Da 5'9, Black Thought, & Denaun Go In On "Yah Yah'

Eminem shocked the world when he dropped off the surprise album Music To Be Murdered By this week. The project is being praised across the hip-hop spectrum as a triumphant return to form for Em. The project contains plenty of spot on features, but none as lyrical as the combination of Royce Da 5'9, Black Thought, and Q-Tip. Those three legends and Eminem join forces on "Yah Yah," which is produced by D-12 member Denaun.

The instrumental is a mix of nostalgic boom-bap and modern hip-hop and serves as a posse cut that is sure to get the crowd moving. Royce kicks off the lyrical massacre and is followed by Black Thought, who unleashes a verse that could shake the world. Q-Tip takes control of the chorus, employing his smooth, cool guy vibes to slide over the hook. This is real hip-hop at its finest.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm the rap Pernell Whitaker, the honorable minister

Leavin' every amateur inoperable, I finished 'em

Makin' plaques outta they head like dead venison

Used to be the bad lieutenant with M-Illitant

Spillin' over fabulous jams my man Dilla sent

Rap speak for me, I am the ventriloquist