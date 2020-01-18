mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Eminem, Q-Tip, Royce Da 5'9, Black Thought, & Denaun Go In On "Yah Yah'

Karlton Jahmal
January 18, 2020 10:33
Lyrical massacre


Eminem shocked the world when he dropped off the surprise album Music To Be Murdered By this week. The project is being praised across the hip-hop spectrum as a triumphant return to form for Em. The project contains plenty of spot on features, but none as lyrical as the combination of Royce Da 5'9, Black Thought, and Q-Tip. Those three legends and Eminem join forces on "Yah Yah," which is produced by D-12 member Denaun. 

The instrumental is a mix of nostalgic boom-bap and modern hip-hop and serves as a posse cut that is sure to get the crowd moving. Royce kicks off the lyrical massacre and is followed by Black Thought, who unleashes a verse that could shake the world. Q-Tip takes control of the chorus, employing his smooth, cool guy vibes to slide over the hook. This is real hip-hop at its finest. 

Quotable Lyrics
I'm the rap Pernell Whitaker, the honorable minister
Leavin' every amateur inoperable, I finished 'em
Makin' plaques outta they head like dead venison
Used to be the bad lieutenant with M-Illitant
Spillin' over fabulous jams my man Dilla sent
Rap speak for me, I am the ventriloquist

Eminem Royce Da 5'9" Q-Tip Black Thought Denaun Porter Music To Be Murdered By slim shady yah yah new music
