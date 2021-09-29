Yesterday, Eminem confirmed the speculation that he, Polo G, and Mozzy would be joining Skylar Grey for an upcoming Venom: Let There Be Carnage posse cut.

After all, Em has been (appropriately) connected to the symbiotic franchise, ever since he first delivered a theme song of sorts to the first Venom. The song was, of course, "Venom" -- available as the closing track on 2018 album Kamikaze.

MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Now, with the sequel to the Tom Hardy led flick set to arrive on Friday, October 1st, Eminem has come through to share a sneak peek at his upcoming new collaboration "Last One Standing." While it's difficult to make out some of the bars under the film's dialog and sound effects, it sounds like Em will be spitting some uplifting double-time bars over an anthemic, stadium-friendly instrumental.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Mozzy and Polo G continue the motivational throughline, and it will be interesting to see how the track coincides with the overall themes of the movie. As Eddie Brock and his new best bud will soon realize, facing off with Carnage is no easy feat -- one can only imagine that the unlikely pairing will have to overcome adversity in order to defeat their dangerous new foe.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images, ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking of unlikely pairings, look for Skylar Grey, Eminem, Polo G, and Mozzy's upcoming "Last One Standing" to arrive later tonight, at midnight on the dot. After hearing the snippet below, are you excited to hear this one in full?