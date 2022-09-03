Eminem has offered to play for the Detroit Lions, bragging that he'd be "great" at any position on the field during a recent appearance on HBO’s Hard Knocks. The series follows the personal and professional lives of the players, coaches, and staff of an NFL organization every season.

“I said I’m here for whatever position. I’m here. Any of ‘em. All of ’em,” Eminem said on the sidelines of a Lions practice, adding that he's good to “lace up whenever” and “go to every game.”



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The Detroit native continued: “I’ll stand on the sideline and if you guys need to put me in, put me in. Any position, I’m good. Actually, any position, I’m great.”

Eminem's trip to the Lions' facility comes less than a month after the release of his latest greatest hits project, Curtain Call 2. Featuring 35 songs in total, the collection rewinds back to Eminem's past collaborations with Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Rihanna, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, and more. The album debuted at number 6 on the Billboard 200, reaching 43,000 album-equivalent units in its first week after release.

The Lions are scheduled to begin their regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field on September 11.

Check out Eminem's appearance on Hard Knocks below.

[Via]