Considering the fact that some deceased people are getting stimulus checks before the rest of us, Eminem is doing God's work by announcing that he is also giving away relief funds for COVID-19. However, you've got to be tapped into the city of Detroit, keeping your finger on the musical pulse of Motor City to apply.

Sending out a message to Detroit's DJ community, Eminem announced that he is offering a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be featured on his Shade 45 Radio station.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The top fifteen entries will be featured on his radio station and, in case that wasn't enough incentive to show off your skills, the first 500 entries will all be getting a cash prize.

"Hometown DJ’s! @shade45 and me linked up for #LoveYourDJ - first 500 get $313," wrote Eminem on Instagram.

Only Michigan residents will be able to enter the challenge. Of course, the dollar amount being sent to applicants is based on Detroit's area code.

This is not all Eminem has done to help out during the coronavirus health crisis. This week, he also delivered spaghetti meals to a local healthcare facility, packaging them in Shady Records bowls and ensuring that all frontline caregivers had a meal that night.

Props to Eminem for this!