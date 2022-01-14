Eminem fans, rejoice. The legendary Detroit-based rapper came through with a brand new verse on Cordae's new studio album for the "Parables" remix. Included as a bonus track on Cordae's new sophomore album, From A Bird's Eye View, Eminem name-drops some of rap's most controversial figures in the remix, as well as one of the country's most famous families, a couple of legendary stoners, and more.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tackling the third verse in the song, Em's first celebrity name-drop was for Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek Mill, who were infamously involved in a physical altercation last year. "Sh*t'll make you wanna cop out like a plea deal/So I treat a beat like it's Tekashi, spit on that b*tch like Meek Mill," he rapped, recalling their spitting incident in Miami.

He followed that up with a mention of his favorite producer, the legendary Dr. Dre. "My addiction got me weak-willed/I'm relapsing, I think I can't seem to stop eating Beat Pills/And Doctor D-R-E he still keeps on giving me refills," continued the iconic rapper.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Marshall Mathers went on to reference the TikTok videos that younger rap fans used to try and cancel him, saying, "Whipped Gen-Z into a frenzy, but no give, is in me, I'm stingy/And that is the motherf*ckin' difference between them and me."

He also mentions the Obamas ("I was painfully shy, now I'm proud of myself/Like Obama's kids, I came outta my shell"), Cheech & Chong ("This rap sh*t is somethin' that you'll never see me at, like senior prom/What I mean's the bar's higher than Cheech and Chong"), and Eva Long ("And that's the reason I'm in my Louis Vuitton/Gorier than Eva Long").

Listen to the new song below and let us know what you think the most clever lyric is in the comments.