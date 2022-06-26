Eminem's new album Curtain Call 2 is on the way, and he's got some big names involved, including singles with Snoop Dogg and CeeLo Green. Now, fans are hoping he might have just met a new collaborator for the project.

On Friday, Eminem met Bobby Shmurda backstage at a concert. The whole interaction was caught on video, and is now going viral as fans react to the semi-awkward introduction.

Eminem was performing at the 2022 Apefest event in New York City. In the video, Eminem is wrapping up a song with Snoop Dogg, "From The D 2 The LBC," a new single from the two rap icons. Eminem then walks off stage and bumps into Cordae. He immediately recognizes the rapper and gives him a hug. Behind Cordae is Bobby Shmurda, who grins at Eminem as he interacts with Cordae. Once Shmurda has Eminem's attention, it clearly takes a second for Eminem to realize who he is. Shmurda ends the awkward silence by greeting the Detroit rapper with a "Big homie!" Eminem then daps him up and gives him a hug.

Fans have been equal parts amused and excited by the video. "Bobby Shmurda hugging Eminem is something I never thought we'd see," tweeted @dannyxterry. One user, @christianomorow, found the exchange hilarious, writing, "Bobby Shmurda, said to Eminem big hommie... u need to respect the goat," including a crying laughing emoji.

Check out some more of the reactions to the video below. Perhaps this slightly uncomfortable introduction will produce some big things in the future.

