Nike and Louis Vuitton worked together to commemorate the life of Virgil Abloh. The world renowned fashion artist and icon worked with both entities to great success, before his life was sadly cut short by cancer in November of 2021. Virgil released a wide array of shoes with Nike, including Off-White Nike Hyperdunks, Off-White Nike Waffle Racers, and a plethora of Off-White Nike Dunks. Now, Nike is celebrating his life and contributions with an incredibly elusive pair of Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1s.



Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Qatar Museums

The new Louis V Air Force 1s have been gifted to a very select few. This "few" has been jokingly referred to as The List in Instagram comments and captions. Thus far, the names of hip-hop legends and contributors remain the most prevalent when speaking on those that have received the shoe. Some of the artists to hold the honor of owning said sneaker include Jadakiss, a New York lyrical powerhouse, DJ Khaled, megaproducer and label executive, and Fat Joe, another legendary New York MC (and respected sneakerhead).













Eminem is seemingly the most recent to receive Nike's exclusive tribute to the late Virgil Abloh. In admiration and appreciation, Em posted the pair on his Twitter. The tweet read “These r just too crazy. Thank you @nike honored to be on #thelist rest easy @virgilabloh.”

Virgil Abloh's impact on the culture and streetwear is irrefutable. Every shoe released with his name attached to it, in the form of design contributions and conceptualization, is one of the most sought after pieces on the market. His legacy will live on in fashion for years to come.