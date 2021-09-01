Like many rappers, Eminem has been known to actively release clothing capsules, often designed to celebrate specific milestone anniversaries or album releases. We've previously seen new drops centered around The Slim Shady LP and The Marshall Mathers LP, and now Em is coming through with something a little bit different for this latest one.

Taking to Twitter to break the news, Em announced that he had teamed up with "creative entrepreneur" (per their Twitter bio) MILLINSKY, confirming that he will be dropping off the new collection tomorrow, September 2nd.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Set to the score of Music To Be Murdered By: Side B standout "Discombobulated" -- a Relapse-esque reunion with Dr. Dre -- the teaser showcases some of the upcoming designs. One depicts a stack of Em's complete cassette discography, while another calls back to an old favorite slogan: "Hi, my name is Slim Shady." And for those who prefer minimalism, there appears to be a sweater that merely reads the name of Em's maniacal alter ego.

"Let's take 'em back / In time," writes Em, quoting the aforementioned "Discombobulated." "@MILLINSKY collab coming Thursday." Those interested in checking out the designs for themselves can head over to Em's store where they can sign up to the mailing list for first access. Otherwise, peep the teaser for the collab below.