Los Angeles is heading into a massive weekend. The L.A. Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will be facing off at the SoFi Stadium in L.A. but hip-hop heads are particularly enthusiastic about the Halftime show.Dr. Dre put together an all-star line-up including several of his most notable proteges including Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem.



The Detroit MC will be bringing a taste of his city to Los Angeles to celebrate game day with Mom's Spaghetti. The restaurant became incredibly popular in Detroit and now, he's launching a pop-up shop in downtown Los Angeles for anyone who wants to get them some pasta and meatballs. The shop opens up on Feb. 9th and will be up and running until after game day. Additionally, they will be offering free delivery for purchases over $20 on Postmates, and pick-up will be available at Uncle Paulie's Deli shop in DTLA.

“It’s not the kind of pasta you’d expect if your grandma came from Italy on a boat … it’s more like the spaghetti you’d know if your mom came from Michigan on a bus,” Mom’s Spaghetti co-owner Curt Catallo told TMZ.

The rapper also unveiled a new commercial for the Los Angeles pop-up shop which will serve Spaghetti with garlic toast, Spaghetti with meatballs, and S'ghetti sandwiches.

Postmates will also be hosting a giveaway for Mom's Spaghetti's sauce jars signed by Eminem.

