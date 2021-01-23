Eminem Hits The Boxing Ring In New Visual For "Higher"

The new black and white video for "Higher" also features montages from the Dustin

Eminem blessed fans back in December when he dropped Music To Be Murdered By: Side B with no warning. The deluxe arrived nearly a year after the standard was released last January and featured tons of new hits for fans to appreciate. Em has just unleashed the visual to "Higher," which appears as the ninth track on the album. Produced by the Detroit legend himself, the song shows off his lyrical wit and discusses his life after fame.

The video for the song, which is the official theme song to the fight, debuted on Saturday during ESPN's UFC 257 Countdown: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 2. The "Higher" visual includes exclusive footage from the fight in montages throughout the video, while other scenes show Em portraying the role of both an artist and an athlete, highlighting the parallels between the two professions. Instead of fighting another opponent, Em is tasked with fighting against his own demons instead. Dana White and ESPN's Michael Eaves also appear in cameo roles for the video.

In a statement made by Interscope Records Sports and Gaming VP David Nieman, he expressed his goal in working with the sports network. “We have always been interested in fostering the synergy between music and sports and along with ESPN we have created many great moments together,” said Nieman.

He continued, “Working together to amplify Eminem's artistic vision in such a unique way for this highly anticipated UFC event is absolutely a high point.”

