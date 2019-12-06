It's not every day that we receive a new verse from Eminem. Last night, Fat Joe released what may end up being the final addition to his discography, letting us hear Family Ties on all streaming services. The studio album includes guest appearances from some of the best in the industry, including Bryson Tiller, Cardi B, Remy Ma, and many others. The song that some fans gravitated toward was the collaboration between Joe, Mary J. Blige and Eminem called "Lord Above." Especially after Joe had referred to it as the "most disrespectful song," we knew that we would be in for a good time. Right on cue, Marshall Mathers came through with some harsh bars for one of his rivals.

Earlier this year, Nick Cannon went on record to say that he nearly took a trip to Detroit to track down Eminem and lay the hands on him. This was all during Em's feud with Mariah Carey. Well, Slim Shady listened to the podcast interview and he has issued his official response on "Lord Above."

"Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though/I know me and Mariah didn't end on a high note," raps the legend on the new song. "But that other dude's whipped, that pussy got him neutered/Tried to tell him this chick's a nut job before he got his jewels clipped/Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon' do shit/I let her chop my balls off, too 'fore I lost to you, Nick."

We're sure Nick Cannon will have something to say about this. He's always been open to getting into rap battles... maybe the comedian will jump on a beat and hit him with a diss response?