When Eminem collaborated with Carhartt and Jordan Brand on a sleek pair of Air Jordan 4s, barely anybody was able to get their hands on a pair. As a result, they have become one of the most hyped sneakers of all time, selling for over $30,000 on the aftermarket.

If you were one of the unfortunate people who failed to cop, this may be your lucky day.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Instead of selling a kidney and your car to buy the extremely limited-edition kicks, Eminem is offering us all another chance to get them. Donating a special care package through StockX, Eminem is giving away a deadstock pair of the Eminem x Carhartt x Air Jordan 4 "Black Chrome" in a size 10.5. Alongside the kicks, he's also including a vintage Undercrwn Detroit Slim Tee in extra-large.

The sneakers will be available as part of a raffle system where tickets need to be purchased for the low price of $14 CAD. You can buy multiple tickets for extra chances at winning the valuable shoes.

Proceeds are being donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which makes this the most recent way Em is helping out the community during the pandemic.

Earlier this month, the legendary Detroit rapper handed out spaghetti meals to healthcare workers in his city. He is also giving away money to local DJs who participate in a new challenge for Shade 45.

This is your chance to get your hands on an ultra-rare pair of kicks. Are you going for it?